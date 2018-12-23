close
December 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

CM condemns Indian terrorism

Lahore

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned state terrorism by the Indian forces in the Pulwama area of occupied Kashmir.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youths and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said the Indian aggression and barbarism had reached the extreme limits, but India could not suppress the freedom struggle through force.

