CM condemns Indian terrorism

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned state terrorism by the Indian forces in the Pulwama area of occupied Kashmir.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youths and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said the Indian aggression and barbarism had reached the extreme limits, but India could not suppress the freedom struggle through force.