PU awards two PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars. Muhammad Liaqat has been awarded degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis ‘Synthesis, Characterization and Biological Studies of Some Novel Mannich Basses and their Transition Metal Complexes’ and Amina Mumtaz in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Snythesis, Characterization and Biological Activity of Schiff-Bases Derived from Drugs and their Complexation with Certain Transition Metal Ions’.

orientation: Punjab University Library has successfully completed its annual library orientation programme for the newly enrolled students. The programme was started on November 19 and continued till December 20. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammd Haroon Usmani said nearly 7,925 students, enrolled in 114 different programmes of the university, have benefited from this programme.