PC-I of mother and child hospitals being prepared: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that dream of establishment of the mother & child hospitals is about to come true as the PC-I of the project is being prepared.

The Punjab government would provide resources for the scheme while cooperation from the philanthropists would also be welcomed. She was addressing as the chief guest at a fund-raising ceremony held for for the Sir Gangaram Mother & Child Hospital.

Kiran Aleem Khan, wife of Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) vice-chancellor and Sir Gangaram Hospital medical superintendent were also present.

Kiran Aleem Khan donated Rs 2 million from her family besides. The other participants were donated to the hospital.

The heatlh minister said, “We are trying to overhaul the public health system. Gangaram Mother & Child Hospital would be a state-of-the-art project. If philanthropists contribute one rupee, the government would add nine rupees to complete the project as early as possible.

“Every person who was born in Gangaram Hospital should come forward and contribute,” said the minister. She told the audience the mother & child hospitals would be established in five districts of Punjab.

“Project of mother & child hospitals is being appreciated worldwide. USAID and DFID have also offered technical as well as financial cooperation to the project”, she said. Recalling the memories of her student life, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that FMJU was closed to her heart because she learned and then taught there. “I am proud of to be part of this great institution of medical education.

Kiran Aleem said that she and her children were born in Gangaram Hospital and she felt nostalgia about the historical health facility.

“I would contact my circle of friends for contribution to the construction of the mother & child hospital”, she pledged.