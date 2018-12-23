ANP condemns death of official in NAB’s custody

PESHAWAR: Condemning the death of Prof Mian Javed in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Saturday that the government had invented new tactics to eliminate opponents.

Through a statement, he said the government was using state institutions for its political objectives and feared anarchy in the country if the government adopted these methods as a tool to end dissent.

Mian Iftikhar demanded a proper inquiry to identify those elements who considered the slain professor, who was arrested by the NAB in the University of Sargodha illegal campus case, as an obstacle in achieving their objectives. He said it was regrettable that even after death the professor’s handcuffs were not removed.

The ANP leader said the kind of governance the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had introduced in the country would have disastrous repercussions.

Narcotics seized, three arrested: The Capital City Police here on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and arrested three persons. According to a press release, acting on a tip-off, cops from the Hayatabad Police Station had put up a barricade on the Jamrud Road to avert a smuggling bid. The policemen signalled two motorcyclists to stop for checking. During thorough search, the personnel recovered six kilogram heroin and two kilogram hashish from the bike riders. The police arrested three accused identified as Usman, Shah Khan and Tahir belonging to Jamrud. Meanwhile, the police arrested 25 suspects and seized, two Kalashnikovs, 17 pistols, four rifles and hundreds of bullets in actions across the district.