Police start investigation into death in handcuffs

LAHORE: On orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, DIG Prisons Lahore Region Malik Mubashar has started an inquiry into the death of former CEO Sargodha University Mian Javed Iqbal in handcuffs.

During the initial inquiry, it was ascertained that the victim had died of cardiac arrest. He was shifted to Services Hospital in emergency without handcuffs which has also been proved in CCTV footage. At the emergency department, he was handed over to police guards including Incharge Muhammad Azam, contstables Imran and Khalil. Sources said the guards had also confirmed in their statements that they had received the late professor without handcuffs. As the professor was shifted to a Rescue 1122 ambulance, police guards handcuffed him. The incharge guard head constable Azam told the inquiry officer that according to the SOP and orders of senior officers, the handcuffs could only be removed with the approval of a magistrate. Sources further said that the handcuffs were also of the police department as the cops on security were responsible for the protection and respect of the accused. The statements of Rescue 1122 officials have also revealed that the victim professor was shifted to Services Hospital without handcuffs. Further investigation is underway which will be completed in two days.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner involved in drugs peddling died at Camp Jail on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Ali Raza, 35, a resident of Faisal Town. On the day of incident, his condition went critical over which he was shifted to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation is underway.

Cylinder blast: Three persons received burns when a gas cylinder exploded in the model bazaar of Township on Saturday. The condition of one victim was stated to be critical. The two others were provided first aid on the spot. The incident created panic in the locality as the windowpanes of nearby buildings were also shattered. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and controlled the situation.

Christmas cake: Lahore Capital City Police Officer B A Nasir has said Christmas gives the message of love, peace and brotherhood, sharing happiness of this festival among all.

Officers and officials of Lahore police belonging to Christian community are extending great contribution in maintenance of law and order and eradication of crime. Christian community along with other minorities is playing pivotal role in the development of country. Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the Christian community during their celebrations of Christmas at churches and other public places. The Muslim community is equally participating in the celebrations of Christmas as Christians are part and parcel of our country. The CCPO said this while addressing the participants in a cake cutting ceremony organised in connection with the celebrations of forthcoming Christmas at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. The CCPO along with other senior police officials congratulated the Christian community as well as its members serving in Lahore police.