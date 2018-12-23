CM promises to serve people with devotion

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the people of the entire Malakand division overwhelmingly voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for the second consecutive term and promised it would serve them with dedication.

He was addressing the people at an open Kutchehry in Matta tehsil in Swat district. The people individually and collectively apprised the chief minister of their problems.

Mahmood Khan listened to their problems and directed the officials to resolve them as expeditiously as possible.

The chief minister said that the people of Swat suffered man-made and natural calamities in the recent past. He said the people sacrificed everything and now there was a new opening for the development of Swat.

He assured the people that his government would strictly follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would overcome all challenges and crises. “We will work in each and every sphere of life and all public sectors are being sensitised to redress grievances of the people,” he said. Mahmood Khan said that he was fully aware of the problems of entire Malakand division and would resolve them on priority basis.

The chief minister said though the government had limited resources, it would spare no effort to develop the province.

He added that the natural resources would be made the base for provincial economy and prosperity of the people. “We have a transparent and accountable system of governance in the province wherein the public resources would be spent on the public welfare and there would be a system for reward and punishment,” he promised.

The chief minister said the corrupt elements would be made an example for others and the ministers and public servants showing honesty and dedication to the cause of poor would be rewarded.

“Swat is replete with the natural resources including mines and mineral, forest, and water resources,” he said, adding that Swat Motorway would promote tourism and raise the living standards of the local people.