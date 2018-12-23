Moot on peace

OKARA: Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir, PTI ticket-holder, chaired a moot titled role of Islam in world peace at the University of Okara on Saturday. Speakers said Islam promotes fraternity, brotherhood, peace and unity and by acting upon the path of Islam we can lead a balanced life. Professor Ziaul Haq said Pakistan is an Islamic state and its people should mould their lives according to Islam. DC Maryam Khan attended the seminar.