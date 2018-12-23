Police School of Riot Management trains 4,247 officials

PESHAWAR: A total of 4,247 police officials of various ranks have been given a specialised training in 99 different courses conducted so far in the police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management Mardan.

The police officials trained on modern lines included 4,173 male and 74 female police officials, said a press release.

“Now the violent mobs are neither baton charged nor teargased but brought on negotiation table through decent behaviour with them,” it added.

It added that in the year 2015, a total of 765 police official, including a woman official, were trained in 17 courses.

In 2016, a total of 32 courses were arranged in which 1207 male and 46 female police personnel were given specialised training.

Similarly, in 2017, a total of 1238 policemen, including 46 female officials, were trained in 30 courses. In the current year so far, 20 courses were arranged in which 1064 police officials have been trained.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said that since no prescribed code of conduct was observed in public protests, the protesters usually either block roads causing inconvenience to the public or damage to properties.

“This is why the Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management was established in January 2015 at Toru Police Station in Mardan district,” he added.

In addition to the theory, the school also teaches the trainees mob handling through mock drills and the officials trained so far are exhibiting excellent performance in the field, the DPO said.

In the school, police jawans are being trained in Mob Psychology, Negotiation Skills, Stress Management, Mob Handling and Crowd Control Techniques. In the school so far, a total of 99 courses were conducted in which 4173 male and 74 female police officials from the rank of constables to DSP were trained to handle mobs.