Four killed for ‘honour’ in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A man killed four members of his family, including two girls, in the name of honour in Loter area of Upper Kohistan district early Saturday.

“Four people, including two girls, were killed by their family member after he witnessed them out in a field at about 1am near their homes,” said Abdus Saboor Khan, the district police officer Upper Kohistan, told reporters. Abdul Rauf, lodging a first information report (FIR) with the police, stated that his daughter Yasmeen, 18, and niece Gulbina, 21, were seen with Bostan, 22, and Habib Shah, 21, by his nephew Rehmat Ali in fields. He said Rehmat Ali shot dead all of them and fled the scene. The police took bodies to the Civil Hospital in Dassu and handed them over to their respective families on completion of medico-legal formalities. The Loter police, after lodging the FIR, started raids to arrest the alleged killer. The DPO told reporters that investigation was in progress to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident. “Since I assumed charge as DPO, I have been holding sessions with local ulema and elders to play their due role to put an end to honour-related killings. However, such cases are still taking place in the area,” he added.