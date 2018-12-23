Khwaja Brothers’ physical remand extended by

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of former PML-N ministers Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique by 15 days.

Both are in the physical custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Paragon Housing scam. The NAB officials produced both accused before the court amid tight security. The NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua informed the court that during the course of investigation, the Bureau found that an amount of Rs6.2 million was transferred to Khwaja Saad’s account from the account of Paragon Housing Society.

During the hearing, the NAB investigation officer informed the court that Qaiser Amin Butt said in his statement has mentioned that Khwaja Brothers were the owners of Paragon City. “Under this project, commercial plots worth Rs2 billion were illegally sold. While, patwaris have told that 40 kanals of government land was also sold. We have to record the statements of those who bought this land,” the investigation officer added.

The prosecutor implored the court for extension in the physical remand of the accused.

The court reserved the judgment on NAB plea for a while, and later extended the physical remand by January 5.

As per NAB claims, both the accused, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of members of the housing society.

Monitoring desk adds: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khwaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that a civilian dictatorship was imposed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to the Geo News outside an accountability court, Rafique said the country won’t benefit from the attitude maintained by institutions under the federal government.

"Rather than levelling baseless allegations against each other, people should sit together for national progress," the former railways' minister said. The PML-N leader said the National Accountability Bureau personnel deployed on his security maintained cordial behaviour with him. “I don't want to wrongly accuse anyone,” he said.