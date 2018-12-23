Injustice leads to anarchy: PM

LAHORE: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the major cause of anarchy in the country is injustice, and that people wanted to be part of the society if justice is done to them.

While addressing his party workers and leaders on the completion of 100 days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in Punjab on Saturday, he said a sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan is causing unrest in the province.

He said people always become part of society where indiscriminate justice is prevalent, but the enemy exploits the situation when justice is not done with the people. He said the rulers’ corruption enhanced the feeling of uncertainty among the people of Balochistan, adding it was high time we should learn lessons from the past mistakes.

The PM said injustice was responsible for the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. He said in 1947, the people of the present Bangladesh were staunch supporters of creation of Pakistan, but when injustice was done to them, they stood against it, which eventually resulted in the country’s division.

He recalled that in 1988, he played an exhibition match in Dhaka, Bangladesh against India, in which Pakistan defeated India and the crowds gave an enthusiastic response to the Pakistani team, in and outside the stadium. Categorically ruling out any compromise with the opposition over accountability of its leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan said no reconciliation would be reached with the corrupt elements in the name of democracy.

The PM said it is a joke with the nation that Shahbaz Sharif, a person facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases would chair the meetings of National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He said Pakistan is made fun of the world over for appointing a jailed person as the PAC chairman.

Terming the opposition protest in the parliament a drama, he said when the government asked for nominating someone else instead of Shahbaz Sharif for the slot of PAC chairman, they insisted over his name. Imran said whether it was issues related to the production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique, formation of a commission to probe alleged election rigging or nomination of Shahbaz as the PAC chairman, the government was ready to accept every demand, but it would not make any compromise on the accountability process.

The prime minister said he launched his struggle against corruption 22 years ago and the menace, if not controlled, would put the future of the country at stake. He said a leader must have one big quality of honesty, and if he lacked that trait, there is no use of his other abilities. Citing the example of countries like Singapore and Malaysia, Imran stated there was a time when Pakistan was amongst the prosperous nations, but now these states have made tremendous progress. He said one should look at General Ayub Khan’s US visit to observe the respect the Pakistani leader commanded at that time. He said China had nabbed around 400 of its ministers and officials over involvement in corruption and it was crucial to protect Pakistan from it.

He said it is regretful that Pakistani parliament passed legislation allowing a corrupt person to lead a political party, adding the politicians who have no stake in Pakistan caused huge losses to the country. He added their children are brought up and educated abroad; they set up their properties on foreign lands and received medical treatment abroad. He said these leaders also sought loans from the banks of Pakistan but set up assets abroad and have every stake outside the country whereas they used Pakistan to remain in power. The prime minister said the Quaid-e-Azam envisioned full rights and freedom for minorities in Pakistan, adding the Pakistani nation should tell the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through their actions that minorities are in a far better situation here as compared to India under Modi rule.

Vowing to end disparity and injustice with the people of the Southern Punjab, the prime minister said his government would ensure that resources or funds are distributed judiciously. He said in the tenures of the previous governments in Punjab, massive funds were used on projects of Lahore at the cost of Southern Punjab. He said when the other districts of Punjab were ignored, it resulted in additional burden of population in Lahore which is now amongst one of the most polluted cities. He said due to high pollution in Lahore, the children and old age persons are suffering the most. The premier said the PTI government would ensure provision of equal rights to the people of the Southern Punjab and would take measures to strengthen its growers, enhance their yield and productivity and introduce agri reforms.

Regarding the first 100 days performance of the PTI government in Punjab, the prime minister said the state lands grabbed by the highly influential people worth billions of rupees were retrieved. The premier said the anti-encroachment operation in the country is being carried out only for the benefit of the people of Pakistan. He said the reforms in agriculture sector are inevitable. He said the reforms in the Punjab Police are also a must to help people get inexpensive and swift justice. He also said the investors are taking keen interest in Pakistan and assured that good time is arriving for the nation. He also said the government has decided to solve the pending cases in civil courts within one year and for that purpose, it had held a discussion with the bar councils and other concerned bodies. The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also addressed the ceremony whereas Finance Minister Punjab Hashmi Jawan Bakht briefed the participants over the steps taken by the PTI Punjab government in its 100 days for the welfare of people.

Later on, at another function, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the business community that the PTI government would improve the investment environment for the industrial sector. He also promised to remove bureaucratic hurdles by improving governance. He was addressing a luncheon, given by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan in his honour. The leading textile exporters were also present.

The prime minister said the business and industry flourish only if they make money. Unfortunately, he added, the bureaucracy generally does not have good opinion about those who amass wealth. He said if wealth is generated through legal means, it should be respected. He said the government is already taking action against those who amass illegal wealth, but it has not touched genuine businesses. He said two leaders that appreciated the creation of wealth have succeeded in taking their nation to new heights of development. Those two leaders are Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia and Sheikh Muhammad from the UAE who provided opportunities to the investors to make money. Imran said the PTI government is gradually removing the hurdles faced by industries. He said the power and energy rates have been brought down to lower the cost of doing business. More actions are being contemplated to remove hurdles, delays and culture of rent seeking to facilitate the exporting sectors. The irrational duties on the inputs of exporting industries are being rationalised. He conceded that the withheld refund of businesses is a serious issue and that his government is gradually resolving the problem. He assured the issue of rebates would be resolved as it is his firm belief that not doing so would be a disaster for the industries and the economy. He said he aims to restore the credibility of the government in the eyes of investors.

The PM said after only four months in power, he has realised that the foreign investors are waiting for the good governance in Pakistan. He said once good governance is ensured there would be no dearth of foreign investment in the country. In fact, he added, numerous foreign investors are contemplating to invest in a more transparent and fair Pakistan. He said the country would now increasingly use the information technology to improve governance and efficiency. He hoped after the steps taken by the government to remove hurdles the exporters would double up their efforts to increase exports.

Earlier, the Aptma Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz gave a detailed presentation to the prime minister about the state of textile industry in the country. He was highly appreciative of the prime minister's action on reducing and equalising the energy and power rates throughout the country. He said this step would revive the close capacity of textiles. The Chairman Aptma Syed Ali Ahsan thanked the prime minister.