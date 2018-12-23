close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
330 criminals nabbed in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

LAHORE: Cantt division police have arrested 330 criminals during the last week. Police have also recovered 34 pistols, four rifles, three guns, 10 Kalashnikovs, 1,518 bullets, 856 bottles of liquor and over six kg Charas from the criminals. During the past week, the police have arrested 18 members of six gangs of criminals and 116 persons on charges of one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying, tenant act and on other charges.

