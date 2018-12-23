close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
KI
Khalid Iqbal
December 23, 2018

Three asphyxiated due to gas leakage

National

Rawalpindi: Three bachelors living in a rented room became unconscious due to gas leakage in Bangash Colony near Pirwdahi on Saturday.

The victims named Muhammad Hanif, 30 years old, Asif Mehmood (25-year) and Javed Iqbal (35-year) were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in unconscious condition.

According to the Pirwdahi Police Station, the victims were keeping themselves warm with gas heater in their room and went to bed without turning off the heater during gas loadshedding in night. Later, as the gas supply resumed in the night, they were asphyxiated.

The Rescue 1122 official spokesman Usman Gujjar told ‘The News’ that we have shifted all victims to DHQ hospital immediately to provide them medical treatment.

