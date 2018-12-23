Faisal Raza Abidi released on bail

RAWALPINDI: Former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been released from Adiala Jail here on Saturday night.

Some three days back, the Islamabad High Court had approved a bail plea of the former senator after a medical report confirmed that he was suffering from multiple diseases in this regard.

After releasing from Adiala Jail, Abidi, during media talk, claimed that he has strong proof of Rs13 billion dollars corruption, and he can prove it if court allows him. He said that in next 15 days, he will decide to continue politics or not. He said he will not live in Pakistan without politics.

Abidi was granted bail in two contempt of court cases, while the IHC had instructed the firebrand leader to submit a Rs100,000 surety bond. The politician was shifted to hospital after the bail. The Supreme Court some two days back had accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Faisal Raza Abidi for his contemptuous remarks against the chief justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Dec 17 indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary remarks.

Last month, the court rejected post arrest bail plea filed by Abidi on health grounds.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

Abidi submitted a two-page unconditional apology for using contemptuous words against the chief justice.

Abid, in his apology, said he has spent more than 35 days behind bar, and he has been presented before different courts in handcuff resulting in his and his family’s humiliation, which is another punishment, he received.

“I have learned to be more responsible in my expressions, words and actions; therefore, this piece of writing called apology I surrender before the mercy of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take lenient view about me and acquit me from all the charges/cases. I hereby give assurance that in future I would be circumspect in my utterance,” says the apology.