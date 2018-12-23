India fails in minimising Kashmiri’s love for Pakistan: AJK CJ

SIALKOT: Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia on Saturday said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan.

Addressing the members of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot at the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, the AJK CJ said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir vital to Pakistan.

He said India had been unsuccessful in minimising love of Pakistan in the hearts of Kashmiris despite decades-long systemic genocide of Kashmiris.

He said we had to strengthen Pakistan so that it might fight effectively for the freedom of Kashmirs at global level. The CJ said the government of Pakistan must pay attention to Azad Jammu Kashmir and launch hydro power projects and get benefits from rivers and lakes of it.

He said bar associations had always been a protective spur for the judiciary. He expressed concern that lawyers were fast loosing the respect and honour which they had secured during the movement for the restoration of judiciary.

He said by following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal the lawyers' community could effectively serve society, particularly those who are the needy.

The AJK CJ said there was not a single case pending in the SC of the AJK because of the speedy disposal of cases. He said there were hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris living in Sialkot and playing important role for in the legislative assembly of the AJK.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram of AJK SC, DBA Sialkot president Hafiz Khawaja Muhammad Irfanul Haq and others also spoke.

A number of local additional district and sessions judges, civil judges and members of the DBA Sialkot were present on the occasion.

Later, the CJ visited the birth place of llama Iqbal in Kashmiri Mohallah and paid homage to him.