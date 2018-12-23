US anti-Isis envoy Brett McGurk resigns

WASHINGTON: Brett McGurk, the special US envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has resigned, a State Department official said on Saturday.

His resignation, effective December 31, comes just after Donald Trump abruptly ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Syria as well as the announcement that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis was quitting, citing key disagreements with the US president. Just last week McGurk, a Barack Obama appointee who Trump kept on, said "nobody is declaring a mission accomplished" in the battle against IS -- days before the president’s stunning announcement of victory against the Jihadist movement.

On 11 December, McGurk told reporters at the state department he thought it was “fair to say Americans will remain on the ground after the physical defeat of the caliphate, until we have the pieces in place to ensure that that defeat is enduring”.He said then it would be “reckless” to consider Isis to have been defeated, a claim repeatedly made by Trump.

On Saturday, Trump defended his decision on Twitter, writing that US troops had meant to be in Syria “for three months, and that was seven years ago – we never left”.

He continued: “When I became president, Isis was going wild. Now Isis is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!”