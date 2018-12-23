close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
AFP
December 23, 2018

Philippine lawmaker shot dead

World

MANILA: A Philippine congressman was gunned down at a Christmas celebration on Saturday, police said, the latest violence in a country notorious for deadly political rivalries. Rodel Batocabe had just finished handing out presents in the central town of Daraga when the lawmaker and his police bodyguard were shot dead by a gunman hiding in the crowd, regional police official Arnel Escobel said.

