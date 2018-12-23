Philippine lawmaker shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: A Philippine congressman was gunned down at a Christmas celebration on Saturday, police said, the latest violence in a country notorious for deadly political rivalries. Rodel Batocabe had just finished handing out presents in the central town of Daraga when the lawmaker and his police bodyguard were shot dead by a gunman hiding in the crowd, regional police official Arnel Escobel said.
