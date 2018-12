Alamgir Gymkhana, Pakistan CC in final

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana thrashed Northern Gymkhana by eight wickets as Pakistan CC overpowered Orangi United CC by seven wickets to reach the final of the KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Cricket Tournament on Saturday.

At Lawai Cricket Stadium in Naya Nazimabad, slow left arm bowler Aarish Ali Khan captured 5-24 and skipper Syed Faraz Ali (57*) propelled Alamgir Gymkhana to victory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan CC bowled out Orangi United for a paltry 103 runs in 28.1 overs with Raza ul Hassan and Mohammad Salman capturing two wickets each. Ali Asad (40) and Usman Khan (37) batted well for the victors.