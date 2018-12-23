Sharjeel ready to undertake PCB’s rehabilitation programme

LAHORE: Tainted Test opener Sharjeel Khan, who is serving a five-year ban for his role in the spot-fixing case, has agreed to undertake the rehabilitation programme of the Pakistan Cricket Board‘s (PCB) in a bid to make an early comeback.

The 29-year-old, who was suspended and sent home after the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year, will be eligible to play cricket again in September 2019 after the expiry of his ban with half of it suspended.

The hard-hitting batsman is said to be keen to get permission from the PCB for relaxation to resume playing club and domestic cricket before the official expiry of his ban next September.

“Yes, Sharjeel has notified us that he accepts the reasons for the ban imposed on him and is ready to attend the rehabilitation program under the Anti-Corruption Code and fulfill all requirements before his ban expires late next year,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

He said that Sharjeel, during his meeting with the PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani, last month had asked for pardon and also requested Mani to allow him relaxation to resume playing club and domestic cricket before the completion of his ban period.

The Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB had banned Sharjeel, who has appeared in one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20 internationals, last year in August for five-years with half of his sentence to remain suspended.

The Tribunal found him guilty of breaching four to five clauses of the code during the second edition of the PSL.

One of the more serious charges against him was that he had met with a suspected bookmaker and agreed to spot-fixing during the first match of the PSL.

The bookmaker named at that time, Yousuf was this week charged by the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom for bribery and corruption and is set to face trial in a magistrate court.

Yousuf was charged with another Bangladeshi person and Pakistan’s discarded Test opener, Nasir Jamshed who resides in the UK. Nasir was named as a key suspect in the PSL spot-fixing scandal last year and is suspected of having introduced Sharjeel, Khalid Latif and other players of the Pakistan team to Yousuf and other bookies.