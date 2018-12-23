Suspected killer of elderly man arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man a day after he murdered an elderly man in the outskirts of the city.

The suspect, identified as Amir, was arrested during a raid conducted by the Shah Latif police, police officials said, adding that he had killed a 60-year-old man, Malik Bashir, at Al-Syed Centre in the Shah Latif area on Friday.

Bashir had been shot once in his head and died on the spot.

The police officials also claimed to have seized the pistol used in the killing. According to the police, the suspect, during interrogations, confessed to killing the man over a monetary dispute. A case has been registered against the suspect while further investigations are under way.

Two held in injured state

Two suspects were arrested in an injured state after they had an exchange of fire with the police in the Quaidabad area. They were identified as Salman, alias Farhan, and Shahbaz.

Police officials said the suspects were wanted to the police in various cases of street crime and robberies. They added that the exchange of fire took place when the police intercepted the suspects during snap-checking after which they tried to flee under the cover of fire.

The suspects were wounded when the police returned fire and were arrested in injured state. Cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under way.