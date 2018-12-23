Governor acknowledges Christians’ services

The Christian community has actively taken part in the development of the country, as members of the community have performed distinguished services in various disciplines.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this while speaking at a pre-Christmas ceremony hosted on Saturday at Governor House. The event was attended by distinguished people from various walks of life to celebrate the upcoming Christmas with members of Christian community.

The present government is well aware of the cause to protect and fulfil the rights of religious minorities in the country as all the required steps are being taken by it to perform its solemn obligation in this regard, the governor said.

Ismail maintained that Pakistani population comprised peace-loving people and only a handful of persons were involved in the acts of sabotage. The menace of terrorism has been eliminated in the country due to the resolve on the part of national, political and military leadership of the country, he said.

According to the governor, personnel of security forces of the country had rendered innumerable sacrifices for the cause of revival of peace and defeating the scourge of terrorism.

The governor was of the view that ideology of Pakistan allowed no discrimination among people on the basis of their faith. Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in his address on August 11, 1947 had enunciated the same ideology, Ismail said.

He called for people of all faiths to work together for the betterment of the country. “Being a Muslim, it is our belief that we should fully side with the oppressed irrespective of the power and affiliation of the oppressor. In accordance with the teachings of humanity as given in Islam, we are required to fight against the oppressor irrespective of his identity and his power,” Ismail asserted.

The governor greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. The community has been celebrating Christmas in the country with zeal over the years, he said.

MNAs Shunila Ruth and Jai Parkash, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Bishop Sadiq Daniel and MPA Jamal Siddiqui were among those who attended the ceremony.