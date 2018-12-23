Drive aganist encroachments being misused for extortion, claims Vohra

Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra has alleged that some elements are taking advantage of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, as they are extorting money from shopkeepers using the names of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and district municipal corporations (DMCs).

Vohra, a former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader who has defected to the Pak Sarzameen Party, made the allegation in a statement issued on Saturday.

Vohra said trader bodies have been complaining that an environment of fear has been created in the wake of the Supreme Court-ordered anti-encroachment drive, causing difficulties for them to run their businesses.

The deputy mayor alleged that extortionists have adopted a new mode of collecting money as they claim to be representatives of the KMC and DMCs to traders without showing their cards and threaten them with dire consequences in case they do not pay extortion money.

Vohra asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the new mode of extortion which was giving a bad name to the civic bodies. “The trading community has been badly affected in the anti-encroachment

drive, the business activities have been dimmed; many people have been struggling to run their home kitchens while the dollar is flying

all time high,” the deputy mayor lamented, adding that the economic policies of the current federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were making no sense.