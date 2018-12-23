Real addiction

Pakistan’s interior ministers seem to have a habit of making bizarre statements. Previous holders of the office have suggested that target killers take up assassination as a profession because they are frustrated with their wives and girlfriends, and compared militants to Star Wars characters. The current occupant, Shahryar Khan Afridi, seems determined to live up to this ignoble tradition. Speaking at a drugs awareness event in Islamabad recently, the interior minister claimed that according to a survey 75 percent of female students and 25 percent of male students are users of methamphetamines in crystal form. He was not able to name the survey, likely because it does not exist. The number he quoted is apparently false. The best estimate we have of the number of drug addicts in the country is 6.7 million, calculated by the UN in 2013. This includes all drugs, including heroin and opium, which are far more common than crystal meth. For the interior minister to be spreading panic is grossly irresponsible. Drug addiction is a serious enough problem without a person in authority exaggerating just how bad it is.

If the state is serious about tackling drug addiction, it needs a plan more concrete than just giving figures with no basis in reality. It should provide treatment for addicts rather than shaming them. Addiction is a disease like any other and the government can help remove the stigma associated with addiction issues. The state should also acknowledge that is the primary culprit in allowing the country to be flooded with drugs. Our involvement in the Afghanistan war in the 1980s allowed drugs to be smuggled across the border, likely with the knowledge of the authorities. Even now, for that quantity of drugs to reach the country requires such connivance. Government policies that for decades have exacerbated income inequality have also contributed to the drugs problem. Studies have shown that people who have lost all hope are most susceptible to self-medication through illegal narcotics. In the US, for example, the life expectancy of working class whites – who have been worst affected by deindustrialisation – has fallen for the last two years, the first time that has happened since the Second World War. That drug addiction has become such a killer in Pakistan is because there is no help to be found anywhere else.