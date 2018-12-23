A saner voice

Asad Qaiser has proved to be a fair and sagacious custodian of the National Assembly. His decision to issue production orders of Saad Rafique against the wishes of some hawks in the PTI was fair and wise.

It is heartening to note that Asad Qaiser is emerging as a saner and moderate voice in a government for the smooth running of parliament.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad