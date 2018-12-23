close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
December 23, 2018

Dangerous stunts

Newspost

December 23, 2018

With their reckless driving, many motorcyclists put theirs and other commuters’ lives in danger. Motorcyclists are often guilty of not staying in one lane, disturbing the traffic flow.

Some even perform dangerous stunts on roads with no regard to their safety. The traffic police too don’t fine people who perform stunts in the middle of the road.

Naeem ur Rehman

Islamabad

