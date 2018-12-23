tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With their reckless driving, many motorcyclists put theirs and other commuters’ lives in danger. Motorcyclists are often guilty of not staying in one lane, disturbing the traffic flow.
Some even perform dangerous stunts on roads with no regard to their safety. The traffic police too don’t fine people who perform stunts in the middle of the road.
Naeem ur Rehman
Islamabad
With their reckless driving, many motorcyclists put theirs and other commuters’ lives in danger. Motorcyclists are often guilty of not staying in one lane, disturbing the traffic flow.
Some even perform dangerous stunts on roads with no regard to their safety. The traffic police too don’t fine people who perform stunts in the middle of the road.
Naeem ur Rehman
Islamabad