EOBI pensioner

Taking notice of pensioners’ woes, the incumbent government, while presenting its first budget, announced to increase EOBI pension by 10 percent. Later in November 2018, PM Special Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD announced that EOBI pension would be increased by Rs1250 per month from November 14. It gave a sigh of relief to hundreds of thousands of workers who are economically hard pressed. Unfortunately, these announcements have not been turned into reality as pensioners are getting the same old rate of pension – Rs5,250 per month.

The EOBI authorities maintain that the case is already pending in the Supreme Court and any increase will be put into effect in light of court orders. The PTI government which came into power with a lot of people welfare commitment is requested to help EOBI pensioners and increase the pension to at least the level of minimum labour wage and order the EOBI authorities to pay the increased pension.

Bashir Abid

Islamabad