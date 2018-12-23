Rising unemployment

The federal government should take effective steps to create job opportunities for the youth. The increasing rate of unemployment is one of the country’s major problems. More than half of the country’s youth is unemployed.

Growing population, corruption and nepotism in both public and private sectors have been core causes of rising unemployment. It is time for the PTI-led federal government to fulfil its promise of providing jobs on merit.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad