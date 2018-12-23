close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 23, 2018

Tackling illiteracy

Newspost

December 23, 2018

Education plays a vital role in building any society. But getting quality education in Pakistan still remains a distant dream for many as the tragic cycle of illiteracy continues with no end in sight. Illiteracy in the country has declined by two percent in the current year.

According to the Unesco Global Education Monitoring Report, the literacy rate of Pakistan is 57percent. Pakistan’s population is doubling, but nothing is being done to tackle illiteracy. The country needs to allocate more funds on the education sector so that it can see a greater tomorrow.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost