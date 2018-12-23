Tackling illiteracy

Education plays a vital role in building any society. But getting quality education in Pakistan still remains a distant dream for many as the tragic cycle of illiteracy continues with no end in sight. Illiteracy in the country has declined by two percent in the current year.

According to the Unesco Global Education Monitoring Report, the literacy rate of Pakistan is 57percent. Pakistan’s population is doubling, but nothing is being done to tackle illiteracy. The country needs to allocate more funds on the education sector so that it can see a greater tomorrow.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat