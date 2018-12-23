Basant celebrations

Basant – an event that marks the coming of spring and that bring together people from all walks of life – used to be celebrated with enthusiasm in Punjab until 2005 when the festival was banned on the pretext that basant is dangerous. This way a centuries-old cultural tradition was abandoned. Now, after more than a decade, the incumbent Punjab government has planned to organise the Basant festival in Lahore in the second week of February.

This is great news for people who want to keep the festival alive. While some have shown scepticism, many people believe that if the government takes adequate safety measures the festival can be celebrated safely.

Eza Imran

Lahore