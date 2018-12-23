Synergy to promote SBP initiative

KARACHI: A consortium of 12 reputable banks, steered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has been created for taking various broad-based initiatives to improve financial inclusion in Pakistan.

The ‘Asaan Mobile Account Scheme’ has been structured under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and Synergy Dentsu has been selected, after evaluating six major advertising agencies, to promote this resourceful initiative. The unbanked population can simply operate the ‘Asaan Mobile Account’, through any smartphone, to access highly secured banking solutions.

The nation can derive tremendous benefits from this project, as it provides easier access to funds for the masses and enables a more documented-economy for Pakistan.

The contributing banks include HBL, MCB, UBL, Askari Bank, Bank Al Falah, Dubai Islamic Bank, Meezan Bank, JS Bank and FINCA Bank, along with Micro-Finance Institutions like Telenor MF Bank, Mobilink MF Bank, and U-Bank.

Synergy Group Managing Director Ahmed Kapadia said it was an honour for Synergy Dentsu to be a part of this social-development initiative that promises to offer regulated banking services and safer financial products to the deprived consumer segments.

“We are fully committed to provide 360-degree services and media-support to create awareness about the opportunities being created through this collaborative venture, for the masses.” he added. Shaheryar Safder of Askari Bank also congratulated Synergy Dentsu on their success.