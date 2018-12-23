Ministers visit sales programme

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan, in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), organised a visit of leading women parliamentarians to its rural sales programme in Pindi Bhattian, a statement said on Saturday.

MNA and Ministry of Planning Secretary Kanwal Shauzab and MNA Zill-e-Huma visited Pindi Bhattian where approximately 70 BISP beneficiaries have become Nestlé’s rural sales agents. These beneficiaries have collectively contributed to sales of approximately Rs8 million in the Pindi Bhattian region.

The program is based on public private partnership, focusing on malnutrition, financial exclusion and lack of livelihood opportunities. To date more than 400 BISP beneficiaries have been enrolled as agents across 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan's first priority is to eliminate poverty from Pakistan and to enhance education, nutrition, health and well-being of children and women.”

MNA Zill-e-Huma said, “This occasion has given me a lot of hope and encouragement for women’s stature in the economy. It is the first step towards empowerment for these women and I am positive that it will lead to betterment of their future.”

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Waqar Ahmad, head of corporate affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We value our partnership with the government of Pakistan and BISP, this partnership is extremely relevant, given our commitment to the UN SDGs 1 and 5: No Poverty and Gender Equality. Our joint focus is on reducing poverty and promoting economic growth.”