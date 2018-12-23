Stocks remain range-bound for second consecutive week

Stocks moved in a narrow band for the second consecutive week, as investors remained listless due to foreign selling pressure, lack of positive economic developments like tax cuts, and political temperature.

It was a dull week for the benchmark KSE-100 index, where negative sentiments persisted, and the index lost 335 points or 0.87 percent to close at 38,251 points level.

An analyst from Topline Securities said, “The investors preferred to remain on the back foot due to the bleak economic outlook and expected poor corporate earnings for the coming year.”

Even the announcement by the United Arab Emirates towards the end of the week to deposit $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, was unable to alter the dreary outlook.

Foreign selling for the week was $12.2 million dollars versus $12.9 million in the previous week. This was the 33rd week of consecutive selling. Among local investors, mutual funds and individuals were net buyers amounting to $7 million, cumulatively.

The news of the new “mini-budget”, the second by the new government, as a “money bill” next month remained the talk of the town, wherein, government would impose more taxes to bridge their revenue shortfall of Rs100 billion in five months of the current fiscal year.

However, this includes a proposed increase in FED on cigarettes; imported vehicles and telecom services, and sales tax increase on petroleum products.

International oil prices continued to decline in the week under review due to the mammoth increase in supply from US and the on-going disputes between oil producing countries, which led to WTI closing at around $46.2/barrel (after touching a low of $45.6/barrel) and Brent at $54.7/barrel.

Taking cues from this, local E&P companies closed in red during the week. Because of trimming of share values, index chipped off by around 374 points.

An analyst from Arif Habib Limited said that year-end portfolio adjustment might trigger market activity in the upcoming days, whereas updates on the judicial front have once again brought politics at the forefront which may also have an impact on the KSE-100 index.

“In the medium-term, we may expect some inflows from the UAE $3 billion and China $2 billion and as the country secures foreign financing from friendly countries to manage its twin deficits and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, confidence in the market may be restored.,” he said.

Speaking of IMF, the analyst added, “We expect potential help from the IMF will also reinstate confidence of other global lenders like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank in Pakistan’s economy.”

The market would closely watch the developments on the economic front, and the index would likely remain in consolidation with limited activity in terms of volume, an analyst from Habib Metro-Finance Securities said.

Analysts suggest investors to stay cautious and to keep an eye on fundamentally strong stocks (rather than the whole index) for decent yields and long-term capital gains.