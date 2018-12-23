Rupee may remain flat

The rupee remained flat during the outgoing week, amid insignificant dollar demand from importers.

In the interbank market, the rupee traded in the narrow ranges of 138.92 and 138.94 against the greenback throughout the week.

However, the currency lost grounds in the open market. The rupee-dollar parity hovered at 139.80-140.

Traders expect the rupee to remain range-bound for most of the next week on the back of positive sentiments.

The reports of receiving $3 billion inflows from the United Arab Emirates helped ease investors' concerns about the falling foreign currency reserves.

Pakistan is likely to receive $2 billion from China by the end of this week.

The central bank received $1 billion inflows from Saudi Arabia last week, which pushed the State Bank's foreign exchange reserves to $8.04 billion from $7.26 billion in the previous week.

The current account deficit narrowed 10.6 percent to $6.090 billion in the first five months of 2018/19 fiscal year.

However, the inflows of foreign direct investment into Pakistan dropped 35.2 percent to $880.7 million during July-November FY19.

The July-November balance of payments data issued by the central bank helped ease the investors’ worries about the weakening external sector.

The current account deficit narrowed 10.6 percent to 6.090 billion in the five months of the current fiscal year.