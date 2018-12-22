Gunmen kill 25 in Nigeria village raids

KANO: At least 25 people were killed when armed men raided two villages in a northern Nigerian state wracked by cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom, witnesses and the police said on Friday. Gunmen on motorcycles on Wednesday invaded the villages of Gidan Halilu and Gidan Kaka in Birnin Magaji district of Zamfara state, they said. "We lost 25 people in the attacks, which were carried out by cattle thieves who have been terrorising us for years," Usman Wadatau, a community leader in Gidan Halilu, told AFP. "We lost 16 people in Gidan Halilu and nine in Gidan Kaka," he said. Four of those killed in Gidan Halilu were volunteers from nearby Nassarawa Godel who had mobilised to help fight off the attackers, Gidan Kaka resident Bube Mada said.