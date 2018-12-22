close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
AFP
December 22, 2018

Myanmar army announces ceasefire against armed groups

World

AFP
December 22, 2018

YANGON: Myanmar's military announced Friday it would suspend "all military movements" in the troubled northern and eastern regions for four months, an unprecedented step observers say could coax ethnic rebel groups into the country's fractious peace process. Conflicts have been festering in the border areas since independence from Britain 70 years ago, with various armed groups fighting for autonomy, identity, resources and territory.

