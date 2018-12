Cell-by-cell DNA science is ‘Breakthrough of 2018’

TAMPA: The US journal Science on Thursday coined as "Breakthrough of the Year" for 2018 new technologies that reveal how DNA cues individual cells to grow through time.

Experts say these methods will transform science over the coming decades, allowing an ever clearer picture of the processes behind aging, healing, and disease. "Just as a music score indicates when strings, brass, percussion, and woodwinds chime in to create a symphony, a combination of technologies is revealing when genes in individual cells switch on, cueing the cells to play their specialized parts," said the report. "The result is the ability to track development of organisms and organs in stunning detail, cell by cell and through time." Modern methods build on the 2002 Nobel Prize-winning work of John Sulston and colleagues, "who mapped the development of the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans by painstakingly watching larvae mature cell by cell through microscopes," said Jeremy Berg, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals. "With today’s technologies, the cells that comprise C.elegans have been mapped again using tag-analyze-assemble methods based on gene expression patterns within each cell."