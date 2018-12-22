Fact checking fibbing politicians works, study finds

SYDNEY: Researchers in Australia say that fact checking can reverse the views of even the most dyed-in-the-wool partisans, and over time could cause voters to shun an often-lying candidate.

Scientists from the University of Western Australia, the United States and Britain found that Aussies did change their minds about false statements -- even from politicians they support -- when corrected. In findings that offer hope that "post-truth" politicians and a rash of disinformation from state-actors like Russia can be checked, the authors found voters from across the political spectrum would change their minds when presented with facts, and were turned off by persistent lies.

"This study’s findings are encouraging regarding both the potential effectiveness of fact checking and the importance of veracity to voters," they said. The study presented 370 Australians with a series of false and true claims from conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten and a corresponding fact check for each claim. Unlike earlier studies, the false claims outnumbered the true, allowing researchers to measures whether a pattern of debunked false claims had a longer-term impact on the politician’s appeal.