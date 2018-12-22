Fresh protests in Sudan after deadly bread clashes

KHARTOUM: Protests over the rising cost of bread broke out in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Friday, witnesses said, as Sudanese troops deployed after two days of deadly clashes between riot police and demonstrators left eight protesters dead.

A government decision to raise the price of a loaf of bread this week from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) sparked protests across the country on Wednesday.

In Omdurman, a witness -- who declined to be named -- said demonstrations erupted as worshippers emerged from a mosque frequented by followers of the Al-Ansar sect, which is linked to the Umma Party, Sudan's main opposition group.

Protesters chanted "the people want the fall of the regime" and "freedom, freedom," said the witness. "Riot police fired tear gas at the demonstrators," the witness added. The Umma Party overnight Thursday issued a statement calling on its members to join the protest movement.

Dozens also demonstrated on Road 60, a main artery in eastern Khartoum that links the city centre to the south of the capital, another witness said. They also demanded the government's ouster, the witness said on condition of anonymity, adding that the protesters were dispersed by riot police.

Protests were also reported in other cities, including in El Obeid, southwest of Khartoum. The protests first erupted in the eastern city of Atbara before spreading to Al-Qadarif, also in eastern Sudan, and then to the capital. Two demonstrators were killed in Atbara and six others in Al-Qadarif, officials said on Thursday. Government spokesman Bashar Jumaa warned that the government "will not be lenient" with those who have set state buildings on fire or caused other damage to public property.