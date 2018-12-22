Govt plotting against PPP leaders: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday in the Senate accused the government of hatching a conspiracy against its central leadership by doing politics of victimisation in the name of accountability.

Speaking on a point of public importance, PPP’s parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman claimed that a meeting between Prime Minister’s Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had took place with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at FIA’s office ahead of Asif Ali Zardari’s hearing in the banking court Friday.

She questioned the purpose and timing of the meeting ahead of hearing in the banking court. “Shahzad Akbar held meeting with JIT members at FIA office and summoned witnesses as well,” she said while referring to media reports.

Senator Sherry Rehman wondered, “Why Shahzad Akbar is holding meetings with JIT representatives when Asif Zardari was expected to appear before banking court for bail extension”.

“I categorically deny meeting JIT specifically on December 19, FIA and it’s DG (additionally NAB, FBR & FMU/SBP) interacts with me and my office on daily basis for our work under Assets Recovery Unit, “wrote Shahzad Akbar in a tweet in reaction to the one from PPP’s Saeed Ghani.

Sherry Rehman expressed her concerns over the alleged government influence on accountability process. “The government is doing politics of victimisation in the name of accountability. It appears that the government and accountability institutions are working and conspiring together. If government claims it has no role in cases against PPP leaders, why Akbar is holding meetings with JIT members all the night, she posed another question.

However, there was no minister present in the House at the time when Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, who was chairing the sitting, referred to the empty treasury benches, and consequently adjourned the House to meet again Monday at 2:00pm before the opposition parties had to stage walkout to lodge protest over the matter.