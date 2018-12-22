Nespak wins Diamer-Bhasha Dam bid

LAHORE: NESPAK has secured a short-term assignment of the Diamer-Basha Dam Project through competitive bidding.

An agreement has been signed between the client Wapda and Nespak for providing engineering consultancy services. Nespak’s scope of services includes; review of evaluation of prequalification of applications submitted by contractors, review of bidding documents and evaluation of bids for contract MW1 (civil works).

Under the agreement, the consultants shall commence the services within one week after the date of signing of contract agreement and the period of completion of services is six months. Diamer Basha Dam is proposed on the Indus River. The site is 315km upstream of Tarbela Dam Project.