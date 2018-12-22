Babar questions cabinet approval to revise Capital’s master plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Farhatullah Babar on Friday said that Cabinet gives go ahead to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Interior Ministry to revise capital's Master Plan, which has remained unchanged for decades unless it became necessary to regularize illegal construction of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala mansion.

In a series of the tweets on Twitter, he said, “Cabinet gives go ahead to CDA/Interior ministry to revise capital’s Master Plan.

The plan has remained unchanged for decades unless it became necessary to regularise illegal construction of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala mansion. If this is not misuse of authority/corruption, what else is it?”

Through another tweet, he questioned the presence of Special Assistant to prime minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar with the JIT, probing the fake bank accounts by asking, what was advisor accountability was doing in FIA HQ in wee hours of Thursday just when JIT was finalizing its report for Supreme Court.