Man attempts self-immolation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man attempted self-immolation at Chak 336/JB near Nawan Lahore on Friday. Sajjad Shah of Faisalabad had contracted marriage with Bushra some time ago. On the day of the incident, he quarrelled with her over some issue. Later, he attempted self-immolation. As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

Moot on extremism concludes: A two-day conference on extremism and terrorism concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Punjab Religious Affairs and Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan, who was the guest of honour, urged the participants to discourage the elements who were spreading religious extremism and sectarianism in society.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan soon would emerge in the globe of the world as a country free of terrorism.