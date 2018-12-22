‘Fruits for All’ programme: Governor says initiative to benefit all & sundry

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Friday that “Fruits for All” Programme was beneficial for people of the province as it was planned keeping in view its outstanding role in meeting the nutrition requirements of the younger generation.

He expressed these views while chairing the third meeting of the programme to review the progress of the campaign. The meeting was held at the Governor’s House.

The governor said that a larger portion of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would become fruit producing. He said that ensuring sufficient fruit availability was important so that nobody bought fruit from markets.

The governor directed the Agriculture Department to check the quality of fruit plants in accordance with weather conditions for fruit plantation in the selected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr, Governor’s principal secretary Nizamuddin and the representative of National Bank of Pakistan, National Highways Authority, agriculture and forest departments attended the meeting. The governor was apprised that 130,000 fruit plants would be provided to different institutions as per their demand in January and plantation drive would also be started in the same month.

The “Fruit for All” programme in the province is being supported by the National Bank of Pakistan.

72 power thieves arrested in one week: The district administration has said that 72 power thieves have been put behind bars during a crackdown on power stealing in the provincial capital during the current week.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the operation launched by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, in collaboration with the district administration against electricity theft and defaulters, would continue.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali along with Pesco officials conducted the operation in the areas of Charsadda Road, Khurasan Camp and nearby areas.

AACs Humayun Khan and Qaiser Kundi conducted the operation on Kohat Road, Mattani and nearby areas, along with Pesco staff.

AAC Naseer Khan and AAC Najeedullah Khan conducted an operation in Tehkal, University Road, Hayatabad, Abdara and nearby areas along with circle SDO Pesco. Seventy-two individuals, who had taken direct and illegal connections from main power lines, have been arrested over the week.

Several hundred thousand rupees were recovered from the defaulters while 24 transformers, against which dues were pending since long, have also been removed, a press release said.

Imran Hamid Sheikh has asked the public to download Pakistan Citizen Portal application on mobile phones and report power theft through it. He said all complaints launched via the said portal would be promptly resolved.