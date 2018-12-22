Shahbaz summons PAC meeting on 28th

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has convened the committee’s maiden meeting on December 28 at the Parliament House here.

Well-placed sources told The News that Shahbaz was going to ask the NAB authorities to ensure his presence in the meeting under Rule 108 of the “National Assembly of Pakistan Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of 2007 Chapter XII privilege”.

Under the rule, the speaker or chairman of a committee may summon a member in custody on the charge of a non-bailable offence to attend a sitting or sittings of the assembly or meeting of a committee of which he is a member, if he considers his presence necessary.

On a production order, signed by the secretary or by any other officer authorised in this behalf, addressed to the government of the province where the member is held in custody, or to the authority concerned, the provincial government or such authority shall cause the member in custody to be produced before the Sergeant-at-Arms, who shall, after the conclusion of the sitting or the meeting, deliver the member into the custody of the Provincial Government or other authority concerned.

The sources pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif had also asked the authorities concerned to bring him for the meeting as he was also a member of the committee.