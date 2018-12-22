Swiss bank accounts: Details to begin pouring in from Jan, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar told the Senate on Friday that data on about 6,000 account holders of Bank Islami was used in 23 minutes and $6 million was taken away through the international ATMs in a cyberattack on October 27 this year.

However, he clarified during the question hour in response to supplementary questions from Senators Mushtaq Ahmad and Usman Kakar that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had made it clear that except for one no evidence of banks’ data hacking was provided by any bank or law-enforcement agencies to it.

He said there was no wide breach of bank accounts data.

The minister also noted that no amount was taken out from any account, as it was an issue between the commercial bank and insurance companies.

He said the SBP had taken timely preventive measures in relation to the cyberattack.

In a written reply, Minister for Finance Asad Umar said the SBP had developed a road map for added strength of information security controls of Pakistan’s banking industry and instructed the banks to take necessary measures to identify/counter any cyber threat to their systems in coordination with all the relevant stakeholders including payment schemes, vendors etc vide Payment System Department Circular issued on November 28, 2018.

Hammad Azhar brushed aside concerns expressed by Senators Kakar and Mushtaq that more hanks had come under attack.

Answering another question by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, the state minister said it was the then finance minister Ishaq Dar, who had told the National Assembly that $200 billion, belonging to Pakistanis, were stashed in Swiss banks and then an inadequate treaty was signed with the Swiss authorities, which this government had renegotiated with them comprehensively.

He said information from Swiss banks about Pakistanis, who had deposited their wealth there would start pouring in from January under the revised treaty.

The minister explained that the FBR had renegotiated Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement with Switzerland, which contained an article on exchange of information on request for tax purposes.