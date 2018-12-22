Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Birthday: Nawaz wants judge to revise verdict date

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris Friday requested the Accountability Court-II to revise date for announcing verdicts in Al-Azizia and Flagship references, as he wanted to celebrate his birthday with the family on December 25.

Haris furnished the request with the judge anticipating announcement of verdicts between December 24 and 26.

Judge Arshad Malik remarked that he was trying to wind things up as soon as possible and would announce the verdict on December 24 if the job was done.

Haris also submitted to the court new documents related to the London property sold out by Husain Nawaz.

The NAB prosecutor objected to submission of new documents and said the defense counsel had furnished plea [for submitting additional documents] at this juncture when the court had already reserved its verdict.

The judge accepted new documents and remarked that although it was too late to submit fresh documents, he was accepting them in the interest of justice. The court had reserved its verdict in the two references on December 19.