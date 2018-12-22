TWENTY20 CUP: Asif hits unbeaten 97 in Islamabad triumph

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali (97 not out) powered Islamabad to two wickets victory against Karachi Whites in the National Twenty20 Cup at the Multan Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, Karachi Whites hit up 156-6 with Danish Aziz (43 not out) being the top scorer. Rameez Raja Junior (30) also played well.

Asif then took over for Islamabad, helping them not only to win the match but also to stay in the tournament. Asif smashed seven fours and five sixes during his 62-ball unbeaten knock. Mohammad Asghar (3-30) bowled well for Karachi Whites.

Rawalpindi Region become the second team to qualify for the knock-out stage with three wickets victory against Multan.

Scores in brief: Karachi Whites 156-6 in 20 overs (Danish Aziz 43, Rameez Raja Jr 30, Khurram Manzoor 26; Adeel Malik 2-26). Islamabad Region 157-8 in 20 overs (Asif Ali 97 not out; Mohammad Asghar 3-30, Arshad Iqbal 2-23). Man of the Match: Mohammad Asif.

Rawalpindi beat Multan by three wickets: Multan Region 152-6 in 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 75 not out, Zeeshan Malik 38; Muhammad Nawaz 5-24). Rawalpindi Region 157-7 in 19.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 54, Hammad Azam 44 not out; Aamir Yamin 3-36, Muhammad Irfan 2-23, Zulfiqar Babar 1-19, Muhammad Imran 1-35). Man of the Match: Muhammad Nawaz (Rawalpindi Region).