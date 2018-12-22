Sangha guides Sydney Thunder to victory in BBL

CANBERRA: Jason Sangha gave a glimpse of his immense potential after starring with bat and in the field in the Sydney’s Thunder’s rain-affected 15-run win over the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 19-year-old became the youngest cricketer to notch a Big Bash League half-century to guide his side to an imposing 5-181 on Friday.

The Stars’ target was reduced to 90 off 8 overs after rain stopped play just three balls into their innings however they were rarely in the hunt as their top order collapsed and were restricted to just 6-74.

Sangha starred with an unbeaten 65 as he and Daniel Sams (34) put on an influential 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sams should have been out on three occasions — after he was put down twice by Nick Larkin and dropped by Nepalese sensation Sandeep Lamichhane — before being dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 20th over.

Left-armer Sams was also sensational with the ball, taking 3-5 from his two overs.

After coming to the crease with his side’s innings in the balance at 4-99 in the 13th over, Sangha clubbed four maximums in his 36-ball innings, including by a massive six to deep midwicket off a Marcus Stoinis free hit. He was touted as a Test player-in-waiting after clubbing an impressive Sheffield Shield century against Tasmania last month and described by Kerry O’Keeffe as the best technician since Ricky Ponting.