Sangha guides Sydney Thunder to victory in BBL

CANBERRA: Jason Sangha gave a glimpse of his immense potential after starring with bat and in the field in the Sydney’s Thunder’s rain-affected 15-run win over the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).
The 19-year-old became the youngest cricketer to notch a Big Bash League half-century to guide his side to an imposing 5-181 on Friday.
The Stars’ target was reduced to 90 off 8 overs after rain stopped play just three balls into their innings however they were rarely in the hunt as their top order collapsed and were restricted to just 6-74.
Sangha starred with an unbeaten 65 as he and Daniel Sams (34) put on an influential 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Sams should have been out on three occasions — after he was put down twice by Nick Larkin and dropped by Nepalese sensation Sandeep Lamichhane — before being dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 20th over.
Left-armer Sams was also sensational with the ball, taking 3-5 from his two overs.
After coming to the crease with his side’s innings in the balance at 4-99 in the 13th over, Sangha clubbed four maximums in his 36-ball innings, including by a massive six to deep midwicket off a Marcus Stoinis free hit. He was touted as a Test player-in-waiting after clubbing an impressive Sheffield Shield century against Tasmania last month and described by Kerry O’Keeffe as the best technician since Ricky Ponting.
