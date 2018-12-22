close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 22, 2018

No Belgium snap election despite PM losing majority

World

AFP
December 22, 2018

BRUSSELS: Belgium's king on Friday asked Prime Minister Charles Michel to continue to discharge routine government business until elections in May, despite the premier losing his majority and stepping down.

The government has been in crisis for two weeks after the Flemish nationalist N-VA quit Michel´s coalition in a dispute over Belgium´s endorsement of the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. "The king has accepted the resignation of the government and has charged it with conducting ongoing business. He notes a political will to guarantee the proper running of the country until the elections," the palace said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World