No Belgium snap election despite PM losing majority

BRUSSELS: Belgium's king on Friday asked Prime Minister Charles Michel to continue to discharge routine government business until elections in May, despite the premier losing his majority and stepping down.

The government has been in crisis for two weeks after the Flemish nationalist N-VA quit Michel´s coalition in a dispute over Belgium´s endorsement of the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. "The king has accepted the resignation of the government and has charged it with conducting ongoing business. He notes a political will to guarantee the proper running of the country until the elections," the palace said.