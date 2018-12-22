close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Trump warns of ‘very long’ govt shutdown without wall funds

World

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a "very long" government shutdown if opposition Democrats refuse to approve funds for more border security and a wall on the US border with Mexico. "Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!," Trump fumed, one of a string of tweets on the subject.

"The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is desperately needed. "If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don´t want Open Borders and Crime!" Trump and congressional Democrats remain far apart as a midnight Friday deadline looms to approve funds to keep the US government up and running.

